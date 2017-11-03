Brass Knuckles East Coast Sour Diesel 510 Cartridge

by Brass Knuckles
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
Brass Knuckles East Coast Sour Diesel - Sativa

East Coast Sour Diesel, often simply referred to as Sour Diesel or Sour D, is another popular Legacy sativa-dominant cannabis strain known for its energetic and uplifting effects. When it comes to flavor, it offers a distinctive and pungent profile that's memorable to many users. Here's a description of its flavor:

1. Diesel Fuel: True to its name, Sour Diesel exhibits a strong diesel-like aroma and flavor. This characteristic can be described as reminiscent of gasoline or diesel fuel, with a sharp and slightly chemical edge.

2. Citrus: Sour Diesel also typically features prominent citrus notes, often resembling the scent of fresh lemon or lime. This citrusy aspect adds a bright and tangy quality to the overall flavor profile.

3. Skunkiness: Like many diesel strains, Sour Diesel may have a pronounced skunky undertone. This earthy and musky element contributes to its complex flavor and aroma.

4. Herbal and Woody: Some users detect herbal and woody undertones in Sour Diesel, which can add depth and complexity to its flavor profile. These notes may evoke images of fresh herbs or pine forests.

5. Spiciness: Sour Diesel can have a subtle spiciness, with hints of pepper or spice that linger on the palate.

Overall, Sour Diesel offers a robust and multi-dimensional flavor profile that combines diesel fuel, citrus, skunkiness, herbal, and spicy notes. Its unique taste, coupled with its potent effects, has made it a favorite among cannabis enthusiasts on the East Coast and beyond.

Sour Diesel, also known as "Sour D" and "Sour Deez," is a popular hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Chemdawg and Super Skunk. Sour Diesel effects are dreamy, cerebral, fast-acting and energizing. This strain features a pungent flavor profile that smells like diesel. Medical marijuana patients choose Sour Diesel to help relieve symptoms associated with depression, pain, and stress. Fun fact: Sour Diesel first became popular in the early 1990s and has been legendary ever since.

Brass Knuckles
Established in 2016, Brass Knuckles is a legacy brand in the cannabis industry, driven by a commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation and redefining empowerment in the cannabis space. Our commitment to innovation is reflected in every aspect of our products, from our curated terpene profiles to our advanced ceramic heating elements and proprietary glass tips.

We’re known for delivering authentic flavors and effects with each hit. But beyond the product, Brass Knuckles stands on pillars of empowerment, authenticity, innovation, and transparency. These pillars guide everything we do, from product development to customer interactions, ensuring that each encounter with our brand reflects our dedication to quality and integrity.

Knowledge is power – our goal is to empower individuals to embrace cannabis as a tool for self-discovery and personal growth, enhancing lives and experiences along the way. That’s why Brass Knuckles is teaming up with Lucid Green, the SPI (Smart Product Identifier) platform, to strengthen consumer trust, transparency, and safety within the cannabis industry.

Each Brass Knuckles product will feature a unique LucidID, empowering consumers to effortlessly verify their purchases, discover safe consumption practices, and access a wealth of product information—all with a quick smartphone scan. Subscribe to your YouTube page at Brassknucklesog to stay up to date on the benefits of Lucid ID!

No gimmicks, no BS – it’s time to Knuckle Up! Join us in our mission to redefine empowerment in the cannabis space. Brass Knuckles: Where empowerment meets authenticity, innovation, and transparency.

