Brass Knuckles Gas Face AIO - Hybrid
Gas Face is a Hybrid cannabis strain known for its pungent aroma and potent effects, often associated with diesel-like or gassy scents:
Diesel Fuel: Gas Face has a strong diesel-like flavor, reminiscent of gasoline or diesel fuel. This pungent fuel-like taste is intense and dominates the overall flavor profile.
Earthy: Alongside its diesel notes, Gas Face contains earthy undertones, reminiscent of damp soil or fresh forest foliage. These earthy flavors provide a grounding element to the strain's flavor profile, adding depth and complexity.
Skunkiness: Some variations of Gas Face exhibit a skunky aroma and flavor, adding a musky and pungent quality to the overall taste experience. This skunkiness can contribute to the strain's robust flavor profile.
Peppery Spice: Additionally, Gas Face contains hints of peppery spice, adding a subtle kick to its overall flavor profile. These spicy notes provide a contrast to the pungent diesel and earthy flavors, adding complexity to the taste experience.
Overall, Gas Face offers a robust and multi-dimensional flavor profile characterized by diesel fuel, earthiness, skunkiness, and peppery spice. Its intense flavor, coupled with its potent effects, has made it a favorite among cannabis enthusiasts seeking a bold and memorable experience.
Established in 2016, Brass Knuckles is a legacy brand in the cannabis industry, driven by a commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation and redefining empowerment in the cannabis space. Our commitment to innovation is reflected in every aspect of our products, from our curated terpene profiles to our advanced ceramic heating elements and proprietary glass tips.
We’re known for delivering authentic flavors and effects with each hit. But beyond the product, Brass Knuckles stands on pillars of empowerment, authenticity, innovation, and transparency. These pillars guide everything we do, from product development to customer interactions, ensuring that each encounter with our brand reflects our dedication to quality and integrity.
Knowledge is power – our goal is to empower individuals to embrace cannabis as a tool for self-discovery and personal growth, enhancing lives and experiences along the way. That’s why Brass Knuckles is teaming up with Lucid Green, the SPI (Smart Product Identifier) platform, to strengthen consumer trust, transparency, and safety within the cannabis industry.
Each Brass Knuckles product will feature a unique LucidID, empowering consumers to effortlessly verify their purchases, discover safe consumption practices, and access a wealth of product information—all with a quick smartphone scan. Subscribe to your YouTube page at Brassknucklesog to stay up to date on the benefits of Lucid ID!
No gimmicks, no BS – it’s time to Knuckle Up! Join us in our mission to redefine empowerment in the cannabis space. Brass Knuckles: Where empowerment meets authenticity, innovation, and transparency.
License(s)
- NY, US: OCM-AUCP-22-000033
