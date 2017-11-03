Brass Knuckles Girl Scout Cookies Live Resin All-In-One Rechargeable

by Brass Knuckles
HybridTHC 25%CBD —
About this product

Brass Knuckles Girl Scout Cookies (GSC) Live Resin All-In-One - Hybrid

Girl Scout Cookies is a renowned hybrid strain that combines potent effects with a deliciously complex flavor profile. It includes:

Sweet: A sugary, dessert-like flavor that brings to mind the taste of freshly baked cookies. This sweet profile is both nostalgic and comforting, making it a delight for the senses.

Earthy: Rich, earthy undertones add a robust and natural essence, balancing the sweetness with a more grounded and hearty flavor.

Mint: A cool, minty finish provides a refreshing twist, adding a unique element that sets this strain apart from others.

Girl Scout Cookies offers a powerful combination of euphoria and relaxation, making it suitable for both recreational and medicinal use. Its effects are long-lasting and can help alleviate stress, anxiety, and chronic pain.

About this strain

GSC, also known as "Girl Scout Cookies," is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain from the California breeder Jigga who crossed a sub-type of OG Kush with an intermediate strain called F1 Durban. This popular strain is known for producing euphoric effects, followed up by waves of full-body relaxation. One hit of GSC will leave you feeling happy, hungry, and stress-free. This strain features a robust THC level of 19% and is best reserved for experienced cannabis consumers. Those with a low THC tolerance should take it slow with GSC as the effects of the strain may be overwhelming. The high THC content in GSC is beloved by medical marijuana patients looking for quick relief from symptoms associated with chronic painnausea, and appetite loss. GSC is famous for its pungent, dessert-like aroma & flavor profile featuring bold notes of mint, sweet cherry, and lemon. The average price per gram of GSC is $11. This strain has won numerous accolades and awards over the years, including a few Cannabis Cups. Because GSC has reached legendary status among the cannabis community at large, you can find many variations of this sought-after strain, including Thin Mint (aka Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies) and Platinum GSC (aka Platinum Girl Scout Cookies).

About this brand

Brass Knuckles
Established in 2016, Brass Knuckles is a legacy brand in the cannabis industry, driven by a commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation and redefining empowerment in the cannabis space. Our commitment to innovation is reflected in every aspect of our products, from our curated terpene profiles to our advanced ceramic heating elements and proprietary glass tips.

We’re known for delivering authentic flavors and effects with each hit. But beyond the product, Brass Knuckles stands on pillars of empowerment, authenticity, innovation, and transparency. These pillars guide everything we do, from product development to customer interactions, ensuring that each encounter with our brand reflects our dedication to quality and integrity.

Knowledge is power – our goal is to empower individuals to embrace cannabis as a tool for self-discovery and personal growth, enhancing lives and experiences along the way. That’s why Brass Knuckles is teaming up with Lucid Green, the SPI (Smart Product Identifier) platform, to strengthen consumer trust, transparency, and safety within the cannabis industry.

Each Brass Knuckles product will feature a unique LucidID, empowering consumers to effortlessly verify their purchases, discover safe consumption practices, and access a wealth of product information—all with a quick smartphone scan. Subscribe to your YouTube page at Brassknucklesog to stay up to date on the benefits of Lucid ID!

No gimmicks, no BS – it’s time to Knuckle Up! Join us in our mission to redefine empowerment in the cannabis space. Brass Knuckles: Where empowerment meets authenticity, innovation, and transparency.

License(s)

  • NY, US: OCM-AUCP-22-000033
