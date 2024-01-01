About this product
Brass Knuckles Ice Cream Cake – Indica
Ice Cream Cake is a Indica-dominant cannabis strain known for its sweet and creamy flavor profile, reminiscent of its namesake dessert. Here's a detailed description of its flavor:
1. Creaminess: True to its name, Ice Cream Cake offers a creamy and velvety texture that is often the most prominent flavor note. This creamy aspect provides a smooth and luxurious mouthfeel, reminiscent of indulgent desserts.
2. Sweetness: Ice Cream Cake is characterized by its intense sweetness, akin to sugary confections or dessert treats. This sweetness is often rich and decadent, adding to the overall enjoyable taste experience.
3. Vanilla: Many users report detecting hints of vanilla in Ice Cream Cake, adding a rich and aromatic flavor to the overall profile. The vanilla notes complement the creamy sweetness, enhancing the resemblance to ice cream.
4. Cake Batter: Some variations of Ice Cream Cake may contain subtle hints of cake batter or baked goods. These flavors add depth and complexity to the strain's profile, contributing to its dessert-like taste experience.
5. Berry Undertones: Additionally, Ice Cream Cake may exhibit subtle fruity undertones, adding a touch of freshness and brightness to the overall flavor profile. These fruity notes complement the sweetness and provide a pleasant contrast to the creaminess.
Overall, Ice Cream Cake offers a delicious and well-rounded flavor profile that combines creamy sweetness, vanilla, cake batter, and hints of fruitiness. Its dessert-like taste, coupled with its balanced hybrid effects, has made it a favorite among cannabis enthusiasts seeking a flavorful and relaxing experience.
Brass Knuckles
Established in 2016, Brass Knuckles is a legacy brand in the cannabis industry, driven by a commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation and redefining empowerment in the cannabis space. Our commitment to innovation is reflected in every aspect of our products, from our curated terpene profiles to our advanced ceramic heating elements and proprietary glass tips.
We’re known for delivering authentic flavors and effects with each hit. But beyond the product, Brass Knuckles stands on pillars of empowerment, authenticity, innovation, and transparency. These pillars guide everything we do, from product development to customer interactions, ensuring that each encounter with our brand reflects our dedication to quality and integrity.
Knowledge is power – our goal is to empower individuals to embrace cannabis as a tool for self-discovery and personal growth, enhancing lives and experiences along the way. That’s why Brass Knuckles is teaming up with Lucid Green, the SPI (Smart Product Identifier) platform, to strengthen consumer trust, transparency, and safety within the cannabis industry.
Each Brass Knuckles product will feature a unique LucidID, empowering consumers to effortlessly verify their purchases, discover safe consumption practices, and access a wealth of product information—all with a quick smartphone scan. Subscribe to your YouTube page at Brassknucklesog to stay up to date on the benefits of Lucid ID!
No gimmicks, no BS – it’s time to Knuckle Up! Join us in our mission to redefine empowerment in the cannabis space. Brass Knuckles: Where empowerment meets authenticity, innovation, and transparency.
