Brass Knuckles Jealousy Solventless Rosin All-In-Once Rechargeable

by Brass Knuckles
HybridTHC 25%CBD —
About this product

Brass Knuckles Jealousy - Hybrid

Jealousy is a balanced hybrid strain, celebrated for its complex flavor and well-rounded effects. Jealousy presents the following flavor characteristics:

Creamy Sweetness: Jealousy boasts a creamy sweetness, reminiscent of a blend of fresh berries and vanilla. This smooth sweetness is a defining feature, providing an enjoyable and rich taste.

Fruity Undertones: The strain also contains notable fruity undertones, with hints of berries, grapes, and tropical fruits. These fruity notes add complexity and enhance the overall sweetness.

Herbal Notes: Jealousy has a subtle herbal element, with hints of fresh herbs and a touch of pine. These herbal notes add depth and a refreshing, natural aspect to the flavor profile.

Diesel Edge: There is a faint diesel edge to Jealousy, giving it a robust and slightly pungent characteristic that adds to its complexity and appeal.

Spicy Kick: Rounding out its flavor profile, Jealousy features a subtle spicy kick, with hints of pepper and earthy spices that add a slight warmth and complexity to the overall taste.

Overall, Jealousy provides a rich and layered flavor profile that includes creamy sweetness, fruity undertones, herbal notes, a diesel edge, and a spicy kick. Its balanced taste, coupled with its hybrid effects, makes it a favorite for those seeking a versatile and flavorful cannabis experience.

About this strain

Jealousy is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Sherbert Bx1 with Gelato 41. Jealousy is known for its balancing effects. Reviewers on Leafly who have smoked this strain say it makes them feel mentally relaxed but physically energetic. Jealousy can test into the high 20s in terms of THC percentage, ideal for experienced cannabis consumers. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene, which is often associated with a fuel aroma. There's also limonene, myrcene, and sometimes even linalool and humulene. Reviewers tell Leafly Jealousy tastes earthy and funky. Medical marijuana patients say they buy this strain when feeling symptoms of mild stress. Jealousy was originally bred by Seed Junky Genetics.

About this brand

Brass Knuckles
Established in 2016, Brass Knuckles is a legacy brand in the cannabis industry, driven by a commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation and redefining empowerment in the cannabis space. Our commitment to innovation is reflected in every aspect of our products, from our curated terpene profiles to our advanced ceramic heating elements and proprietary glass tips.

We’re known for delivering authentic flavors and effects with each hit. But beyond the product, Brass Knuckles stands on pillars of empowerment, authenticity, innovation, and transparency. These pillars guide everything we do, from product development to customer interactions, ensuring that each encounter with our brand reflects our dedication to quality and integrity.

Knowledge is power – our goal is to empower individuals to embrace cannabis as a tool for self-discovery and personal growth, enhancing lives and experiences along the way. That’s why Brass Knuckles is teaming up with Lucid Green, the SPI (Smart Product Identifier) platform, to strengthen consumer trust, transparency, and safety within the cannabis industry.

Each Brass Knuckles product will feature a unique LucidID, empowering consumers to effortlessly verify their purchases, discover safe consumption practices, and access a wealth of product information—all with a quick smartphone scan. Subscribe to your YouTube page at Brassknucklesog to stay up to date on the benefits of Lucid ID!

No gimmicks, no BS – it’s time to Knuckle Up! Join us in our mission to redefine empowerment in the cannabis space. Brass Knuckles: Where empowerment meets authenticity, innovation, and transparency.

License(s)

  • NY, US: OCM-AUCP-22-000033
