Brass Knuckles Northern Lights Live Resin All-In-One Rechargeable

by Brass Knuckles
IndicaTHC 18%CBD —
About this product

Brass Knuckles Northern Lights Live Resin All-In-One Rechargeable - Indica

Northern Lights is an iconic indica strain cherished for its deeply relaxing and soothing effects. Its flavor profile is both rich and comforting, featuring:

Sweet: A smooth, sweet taste that is reminiscent of sugary treats or candy. This sugary sweetness is inviting and indulgent, making each puff a delight.

Earthy: Deep, earthy tones provide a robust base that balances the sweetness, adding a natural and grounding quality to the strain's flavor.

Pine: Fresh pine-like notes add a crisp and refreshing touch, enhancing the overall flavor profile with a hint of forest freshness.

Northern Lights is perfect for evening use, offering a tranquil and full-body relaxation that helps ease tension and promote restful sleep. Its effects are known to be deeply calming, making it an ideal choice for those seeking relief from stress, anxiety, and chronic pain.

About this strain

Northern Lights, also known as "NL," is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Afghani with Thai. Northern Lights produces euphoric effects that settle in firmly throughout the body, relaxing muscles and easing the mind. Consumers say this strain has a pungently sweet and spicy flavor profile that is smooth on the exhale. Medical marijuana patients choose Northern Lights to help relieve symptoms associated with depression, stresspain and insomnia. Growers say this strain features purple and crystal-coated buds and grows best indoors with a flowering time of 45-50 days.

Northern Lights stands among the most famous strains of all time, a pure indica cherished for its resinous buds, fast flowering, and resilience during growth. This strain has given rise to famous hybrids like Shiva Skunk and Super Silver Haze. Rumor has it that Northern Lights first sprouted near Seattle, Washington, but was propagated out of Holland after 1985 at what is now Sensi Seeds.

No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Brass Knuckles
Brass Knuckles
Shop products
Established in 2016, Brass Knuckles is a legacy brand in the cannabis industry, driven by a commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation and redefining empowerment in the cannabis space. Our commitment to innovation is reflected in every aspect of our products, from our curated terpene profiles to our advanced ceramic heating elements and proprietary glass tips.

We’re known for delivering authentic flavors and effects with each hit. But beyond the product, Brass Knuckles stands on pillars of empowerment, authenticity, innovation, and transparency. These pillars guide everything we do, from product development to customer interactions, ensuring that each encounter with our brand reflects our dedication to quality and integrity.

Knowledge is power – our goal is to empower individuals to embrace cannabis as a tool for self-discovery and personal growth, enhancing lives and experiences along the way. That’s why Brass Knuckles is teaming up with Lucid Green, the SPI (Smart Product Identifier) platform, to strengthen consumer trust, transparency, and safety within the cannabis industry.

Each Brass Knuckles product will feature a unique LucidID, empowering consumers to effortlessly verify their purchases, discover safe consumption practices, and access a wealth of product information—all with a quick smartphone scan. Subscribe to your YouTube page at Brassknucklesog to stay up to date on the benefits of Lucid ID!

No gimmicks, no BS – it’s time to Knuckle Up! Join us in our mission to redefine empowerment in the cannabis space. Brass Knuckles: Where empowerment meets authenticity, innovation, and transparency.

License(s)

  • NY, US: OCM-AUCP-22-000033
