Brass Knuckles Orange Push Pop Solventless Rosin All-In-One Recharge

by Brass Knuckles
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product

Orange Push Pop is an Indica cannabis strain crossing Triangle Kush with Orange Cookies. The name suggests a sweet and citrusy flavor profile reminiscent of the popular orange-flavored ice cream treat and it doesn’t disappoint. Here's the flavor description:

Citrus: Orange Push Pop offers a pronounced citrus flavor, resembling the tangy and sweet taste of fresh oranges. This citrusy note is the most dominant flavor, providing a refreshing and zesty experience.

Sweetness: In addition to its citrusy tang, Orange Push Pop also contains a layer of sweetness akin to sugary orange candies. This sweetness balances out the tartness of the citrus, adding depth and complexity to the overall flavor profile.

Creaminess: Some variations of Orange Push Pop exhibit a creamy texture or taste, similar to the smooth and velvety texture of ice cream. This creaminess enhances the mouthfeel of the strain and complements its sweet and citrusy flavors.

Tropical Undertones: Alongside its citrus and sweetness, Orange Push Pop contains subtle tropical undertones, such as hints of pineapple and mango. These fruity accents add complexity and depth to the flavor profile.

Candy-Like: Given its name, Orange Push Pop has a candy-like flavor reminiscent of orange-flavored confections. This candy-like taste enhances the overall sensory experience, providing a nostalgic and enjoyable flavor profile.

Overall, Orange Push Pop offers a delightful and well-rounded flavor profile that combines citrusy tang, sweetness, creaminess, tropical undertones, and candy-like notes. Its delicious taste, coupled with its potential effects, makes it an appealing choice for cannabis enthusiasts seeking a flavorful and uplifting experience.

About this strain

Orange Push Pop is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Triangle Kush with Orange Cookies. This strain produces uplifting effects that will relax your mind and make your body tingle. Orange Push Pop, although indica-leaning, is generally regarded as a great strain for an all-day smoke session. The mild effects make this an ideal strain for consumers who are new to smoking cannabis. Orange Push Pop features creamy orange flavors with a vanilla aroma. Some consumers say this strain tastes and smells similar to a creamsicle. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to relieve symptoms associated with anxiety and fatigue. If you've smoked, dabbed or consumed Orange Push Pop before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Brass Knuckles
Brass Knuckles
Established in 2016, Brass Knuckles is a legacy brand in the cannabis industry, driven by a commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation and redefining empowerment in the cannabis space. Our commitment to innovation is reflected in every aspect of our products, from our curated terpene profiles to our advanced ceramic heating elements and proprietary glass tips.

We’re known for delivering authentic flavors and effects with each hit. But beyond the product, Brass Knuckles stands on pillars of empowerment, authenticity, innovation, and transparency. These pillars guide everything we do, from product development to customer interactions, ensuring that each encounter with our brand reflects our dedication to quality and integrity.

Knowledge is power – our goal is to empower individuals to embrace cannabis as a tool for self-discovery and personal growth, enhancing lives and experiences along the way. That’s why Brass Knuckles is teaming up with Lucid Green, the SPI (Smart Product Identifier) platform, to strengthen consumer trust, transparency, and safety within the cannabis industry.

Each Brass Knuckles product will feature a unique LucidID, empowering consumers to effortlessly verify their purchases, discover safe consumption practices, and access a wealth of product information—all with a quick smartphone scan. Subscribe to your YouTube page at Brassknucklesog to stay up to date on the benefits of Lucid ID!

No gimmicks, no BS – it’s time to Knuckle Up! Join us in our mission to redefine empowerment in the cannabis space. Brass Knuckles: Where empowerment meets authenticity, innovation, and transparency.

License(s)

  • NY, US: OCM-AUCP-22-000033
