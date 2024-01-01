Brass Knuckles Permanent Marker 510 Cartridge

by Brass Knuckles
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Brass Knuckles Permanent Marker 510 Cartridge - Hybrid

Permanent Marker is a hybrid cannabis strain with a strong, pungent, and complex flavor profile. Here's a detailed flavor description:

Pungent: Permanent Marker has a strong, pungent aroma and flavor that is reminiscent of the sharp scent of a permanent marker. This intense and distinctive smell is often the most prominent note, providing a robust and memorable taste experience.

Diesel: Alongside its pungent aroma, Permanent Marker contains diesel-like undertones. These fuel-like notes add a gassy edge to the overall flavor profile, contributing to its intensity and complexity.

Earthy: Permanent Marker also exhibit earthy flavors, reminiscent of damp soil or fresh forest foliage. These earthy undertones provide a grounding element to the strain's flavor, balancing out the sharpness of the pungent and diesel notes.

Spicy: Permanent Marker also includes hints of spice, such as black pepper or cloves. These spicy notes add depth and complexity to the flavor profile, providing a subtle kick to the overall taste experience.

Herbal: In addition to its pungent and earthy flavors, Permanent Marker contains subtle herbal undertones. These herbal notes can include hints of pine, sage, or eucalyptus, adding an extra layer of complexity to the flavor profile.

Overall, Permanent Marker offers a distinctive and multifaceted flavor profile characterized by pungent, diesel, earthy, spicy, and herbal notes. Its strong and memorable taste, coupled with its potent effects, makes it a unique choice for cannabis enthusiasts seeking an intense and flavorful experience.

About this strain

Permanent Marker is a modern cannabis strain and is Leafly Strain of the Year 2023! Los Angeles indie brand Doja Exclusive released the Permanent Marker weed strain in 2022 on both coasts. Bred and grown by Seed Junky Genetics’ JBeezy and selected by Doja Pak, the strain fuses several well-established cultivars: (Biscotti x Sherb Bx) x Jealousy. Floral, soapy, candy, and gassy funk smells fully translate into the taste. It has a lingering, pungent flavor of a soapy funk with a hint of candy and floral gas tones. The potent strain brings out creativity for daytime relaxation, followed up by the munchies and the urge to roll up some more.

About this brand

Brass Knuckles
Established in 2016, Brass Knuckles is a legacy brand in the cannabis industry, driven by a commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation and redefining empowerment in the cannabis space. Our commitment to innovation is reflected in every aspect of our products, from our curated terpene profiles to our advanced ceramic heating elements and proprietary glass tips.

We’re known for delivering authentic flavors and effects with each hit. But beyond the product, Brass Knuckles stands on pillars of empowerment, authenticity, innovation, and transparency. These pillars guide everything we do, from product development to customer interactions, ensuring that each encounter with our brand reflects our dedication to quality and integrity.

Knowledge is power – our goal is to empower individuals to embrace cannabis as a tool for self-discovery and personal growth, enhancing lives and experiences along the way. That’s why Brass Knuckles is teaming up with Lucid Green, the SPI (Smart Product Identifier) platform, to strengthen consumer trust, transparency, and safety within the cannabis industry.

Each Brass Knuckles product will feature a unique LucidID, empowering consumers to effortlessly verify their purchases, discover safe consumption practices, and access a wealth of product information—all with a quick smartphone scan. Subscribe to your YouTube page at Brassknucklesog to stay up to date on the benefits of Lucid ID!

No gimmicks, no BS – it’s time to Knuckle Up! Join us in our mission to redefine empowerment in the cannabis space. Brass Knuckles: Where empowerment meets authenticity, innovation, and transparency.

  • NY, US: OCM-AUCP-22-000033
