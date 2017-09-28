Brass Knuckles Pineapple Express Live Resin All-In-One Rechargeable

by Brass Knuckles
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product

Brass Knuckles Pineapple Express Live Resin All-In-One - Hybrid

Pineapple Express is a popular hybrid strain known for its tropical flavor and uplifting effects. The strain's flavor profile is a delightful blend of:

Pineapple: A juicy and sweet pineapple flavor that is both prominent and refreshing. This tropical note is the star of the profile, providing a delicious and exotic taste experience that transports users to a tropical paradise.

Citrus: Zesty citrus notes enhance the tropical sweetness, adding a tangy twist that complements the pineapple. These bright citrus flavors contribute to the overall refreshing and invigorating taste.

Earthy: Subtle earthy undertones provide a grounding element, balancing the fruity flavors with a natural and wholesome base. These earthy notes add depth and complexity to the flavor profile, creating a well-rounded taste experience.

Pineapple Express delivers a balanced and uplifting high, perfect for creative endeavors and social situations. Its balanced effects make it a favorite among those seeking a strain that can provide both mental stimulation and physical relaxation.

About this strain

Pineapple Express is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Trainwreck with Hawaiian. While this strain rose to fame on the silver screen in 2008 amidst the release of Pineapple Express, it is a real strain that you can find on the shelves of dispensaries across the country.  Since then, this strain has become a favorite in the hearts and minds of cannabis lovers. Pineapple Express produces long-lasting energetic effects that you can feel right away. Pineapple Express is 20% THC and may make you feel buzzy, alert, and creative. The best time to smoke Pineapple Express is in the morning, afternoon, or early evening hours. In terms of flavor, this strain packs a punch to your pallet with bright citrus notes infused with pineapple and earthy pine, thanks to the terpenes of caryophyllene limonene and Ocimene. Medical marijuana patients choose Pineapple Express to relieve symptoms associated with depression, pain, and fatigue. The average price per gram of Pineapple Express is $20.

About this brand

Brass Knuckles
Established in 2016, Brass Knuckles is a legacy brand in the cannabis industry, driven by a commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation and redefining empowerment in the cannabis space. Our commitment to innovation is reflected in every aspect of our products, from our curated terpene profiles to our advanced ceramic heating elements and proprietary glass tips.

We’re known for delivering authentic flavors and effects with each hit. But beyond the product, Brass Knuckles stands on pillars of empowerment, authenticity, innovation, and transparency. These pillars guide everything we do, from product development to customer interactions, ensuring that each encounter with our brand reflects our dedication to quality and integrity.

Knowledge is power – our goal is to empower individuals to embrace cannabis as a tool for self-discovery and personal growth, enhancing lives and experiences along the way. That’s why Brass Knuckles is teaming up with Lucid Green, the SPI (Smart Product Identifier) platform, to strengthen consumer trust, transparency, and safety within the cannabis industry.

Each Brass Knuckles product will feature a unique LucidID, empowering consumers to effortlessly verify their purchases, discover safe consumption practices, and access a wealth of product information—all with a quick smartphone scan. Subscribe to your YouTube page at Brassknucklesog to stay up to date on the benefits of Lucid ID!

No gimmicks, no BS – it’s time to Knuckle Up! Join us in our mission to redefine empowerment in the cannabis space. Brass Knuckles: Where empowerment meets authenticity, innovation, and transparency.

License(s)

  • NY, US: OCM-AUCP-22-000033
