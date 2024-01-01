About this product
Brass Knuckles Sour Tangie - Sativa
Sour Tangie is a dynamic sativa strain that captivates with its sharp and invigorating flavor profile, blending the best of citrus and diesel notes. The strain's flavor experience is marked by:
Citrus: Zesty bursts of lemon and orange dominate the palate, delivering a bright and tangy kick that is both refreshing and exhilarating. The citrusy essence provides a lively and sharp contrast to the underlying sour notes.
Sour: A prominent sourness, reminiscent of green apples or tart berries, adds a distinct tang that sets Sour Tangie apart. This sour edge enhances the strain's overall brightness and makes for a uniquely invigorating experience.
Diesel: A subtle, yet noticeable diesel undertone brings depth and complexity to the flavor profile, grounding the citrus and sour elements with a robust, earthy backdrop.
Sour Tangie is celebrated for its energizing and focused high, making it an excellent choice for those looking to boost creativity, productivity, or simply enjoy an uplifting experience. Its effects are characterized by a surge of euphoria and a clear-headed mental state, making it perfect for daytime use and social activities where a burst of motivation and positivity is desired.
Brass Knuckles Sour Tangie Solventless Rosin All-In-One Rechargeable
THC —CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
About this brand
Brass Knuckles
Established in 2016, Brass Knuckles is a legacy brand in the cannabis industry, driven by a commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation and redefining empowerment in the cannabis space. Our commitment to innovation is reflected in every aspect of our products, from our curated terpene profiles to our advanced ceramic heating elements and proprietary glass tips.
We’re known for delivering authentic flavors and effects with each hit. But beyond the product, Brass Knuckles stands on pillars of empowerment, authenticity, innovation, and transparency. These pillars guide everything we do, from product development to customer interactions, ensuring that each encounter with our brand reflects our dedication to quality and integrity.
Knowledge is power – our goal is to empower individuals to embrace cannabis as a tool for self-discovery and personal growth, enhancing lives and experiences along the way. That’s why Brass Knuckles is teaming up with Lucid Green, the SPI (Smart Product Identifier) platform, to strengthen consumer trust, transparency, and safety within the cannabis industry.
Each Brass Knuckles product will feature a unique LucidID, empowering consumers to effortlessly verify their purchases, discover safe consumption practices, and access a wealth of product information—all with a quick smartphone scan. Subscribe to your YouTube page at Brassknucklesog to stay up to date on the benefits of Lucid ID!
No gimmicks, no BS – it’s time to Knuckle Up! Join us in our mission to redefine empowerment in the cannabis space. Brass Knuckles: Where empowerment meets authenticity, innovation, and transparency.
License(s)
- NY, US: OCM-AUCP-22-000033
