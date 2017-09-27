Brass Knuckles Strawberry Cough 510 Cartridge

by Brass Knuckles
SativaTHC 19%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Brass Knuckles Strawberry Cough - Sativa

Strawberry Cough is a Sativa-dominant cannabis strain known for its sweet aroma and uplifting effects. Its flavor profile is often described as fruity and pleasant, resembling ripe strawberries, with additional nuances that contribute to its overall appeal. Here's a breakdown of its flavor description:

1. Sweetness: The dominant flavor of Strawberry Cough is sweetness, akin to ripe strawberries. This sweet taste is often the most prominent aspect of the strain's flavor profile and adds to its overall enjoyable experience.

2. Berry: Alongside the sweetness, Strawberry Cough may also exhibit additional berry notes, such as hints of blueberry or raspberry. These fruity undertones complement the strawberry flavor and contribute to its complexity.

3. Tanginess: Some users detect a slight tanginess in Strawberry Cough, reminiscent of tart berries or citrus fruits. This tangy quality can add a refreshing and lively element to the overall taste.

4. Earthiness: While the primary flavors are fruity and sweet, there may also be subtle earthy undertones in Strawberry Cough. These earthy notes provide balance and depth to the flavor profile, grounding the overall experience.

5. Creaminess: In some instances, Strawberry Cough may exhibit a creamy texture or taste, adding a smooth and velvety quality to the smoke or vapor.

Overall, Strawberry Cough offers a delicious and well-rounded flavor profile that combines sweetness, berry notes, tanginess, earthiness, and occasional creaminess. Its pleasant taste, coupled with its energizing effects, makes it a popular choice among cannabis enthusiasts looking for a flavorful and uplifting experience.

About this strain

Known for its sweet smell of fresh strawberries and an expanding sensation that can make even the most seasoned consumer cough, Strawberry Cough is a potent sativa marijuana strain with mysterious genetic origins. However, Strawberry Cough is thought to be a cross of Haze and Strawberry Fields. The skunky, berry flavors will capture your senses while the cerebral, uplifting effects provide an aura of euphoria that is sure to leave a smile on your face. Strawberry Cough is a great solution in times of elevated stress. 

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Brass Knuckles
Brass Knuckles
Shop products
Established in 2016, Brass Knuckles is a legacy brand in the cannabis industry, driven by a commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation and redefining empowerment in the cannabis space. Our commitment to innovation is reflected in every aspect of our products, from our curated terpene profiles to our advanced ceramic heating elements and proprietary glass tips.

We’re known for delivering authentic flavors and effects with each hit. But beyond the product, Brass Knuckles stands on pillars of empowerment, authenticity, innovation, and transparency. These pillars guide everything we do, from product development to customer interactions, ensuring that each encounter with our brand reflects our dedication to quality and integrity.

Knowledge is power – our goal is to empower individuals to embrace cannabis as a tool for self-discovery and personal growth, enhancing lives and experiences along the way. That’s why Brass Knuckles is teaming up with Lucid Green, the SPI (Smart Product Identifier) platform, to strengthen consumer trust, transparency, and safety within the cannabis industry.

Each Brass Knuckles product will feature a unique LucidID, empowering consumers to effortlessly verify their purchases, discover safe consumption practices, and access a wealth of product information—all with a quick smartphone scan. Subscribe to your YouTube page at Brassknucklesog to stay up to date on the benefits of Lucid ID!

No gimmicks, no BS – it’s time to Knuckle Up! Join us in our mission to redefine empowerment in the cannabis space. Brass Knuckles: Where empowerment meets authenticity, innovation, and transparency.

License(s)

  • NY, US: OCM-AUCP-22-000033
Notice a problem?Report this item