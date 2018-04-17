Brass Knuckles Super Lemon Haze Live Resin All-In-One Rechargeable

by Brass Knuckles
SativaTHC 19%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
view similar products

About this product

Brass Knuckles Super Lemon Haze Live Resin All-In-One - Sativa

Super Lemon Haze is a zesty and vibrant Sativa Dominant strain that offers a lively and flavorful experience. Its flavor profile is characterized by:

Lemon: Strong, tangy lemon flavors dominate the profile, providing a refreshing and invigorating sensation. This bright citrus note is both sharp and mouth-watering, making it a standout feature.

Citrus: Additional citrus notes complement the lemon, enhancing the overall tartness and creating a layered and complex taste.

Sweet: A sugary sweetness balances the tart lemon and citrus flavors, adding a smooth and pleasant finish.

Super Lemon Haze provides an energetic and uplifting high, making it ideal for daytime activities, creative projects, and social interactions. Its effects are both motivating and mood-enhancing, perfect for those seeking a boost of positivity and focus.

About this strain

Super Lemon Haze, sometimes called "SLH," is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain of Lemon Skunk and Super Silver Haze and two time Cannabis Cup winner from Green House Seeds. Super Lemon Haze is a kief-caked multi-colored wonder. As the name states this strain has real lemony characteristics. The smell is zesty, citrusy, and a little sweet. As for the taste, it's everything one would expect from the namesake; tart and sweet like lemonheads candy - not quite as sharp as one might expect. The effects are uniquely energetic and lively, may not be the best strain for those of us that are naturally wound-up tight.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Brass Knuckles
Brass Knuckles
Shop products
Established in 2016, Brass Knuckles is a legacy brand in the cannabis industry, driven by a commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation and redefining empowerment in the cannabis space. Our commitment to innovation is reflected in every aspect of our products, from our curated terpene profiles to our advanced ceramic heating elements and proprietary glass tips.

We’re known for delivering authentic flavors and effects with each hit. But beyond the product, Brass Knuckles stands on pillars of empowerment, authenticity, innovation, and transparency. These pillars guide everything we do, from product development to customer interactions, ensuring that each encounter with our brand reflects our dedication to quality and integrity.

Knowledge is power – our goal is to empower individuals to embrace cannabis as a tool for self-discovery and personal growth, enhancing lives and experiences along the way. That’s why Brass Knuckles is teaming up with Lucid Green, the SPI (Smart Product Identifier) platform, to strengthen consumer trust, transparency, and safety within the cannabis industry.

Each Brass Knuckles product will feature a unique LucidID, empowering consumers to effortlessly verify their purchases, discover safe consumption practices, and access a wealth of product information—all with a quick smartphone scan. Subscribe to your YouTube page at Brassknucklesog to stay up to date on the benefits of Lucid ID!

No gimmicks, no BS – it’s time to Knuckle Up! Join us in our mission to redefine empowerment in the cannabis space. Brass Knuckles: Where empowerment meets authenticity, innovation, and transparency.

License(s)

  • NY, US: OCM-AUCP-22-000033
Notice a problem?Report this item