Brass Knuckles Tangie Live Resin All-In-One Rechargeable

by Brass Knuckles
SativaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product

Brass Knuckles Tangie Live Resin All-In-One - Sativa

Tangie is a vibrant sativa strain that delights with its bold citrus flavors and uplifting effects. The strain's flavor profile is a captivating blend of:

Citrus: Dominant notes of fresh oranges and tangerines create a bright and tangy taste experience. This citrusy burst is both refreshing and invigorating, making Tangie a favorite for those who love fruity flavors.

Sweet: A sugary sweetness complements the citrus notes, adding a layer of indulgence to the overall profile. This sweet undertone enhances the fruitiness, making each puff a delightful treat.

Spicy: A subtle hint of spice, reminiscent of cloves or pepper, adds warmth and depth, rounding out the flavor with a pleasant kick. This spicy nuance provides complexity to the otherwise fruity and sweet profile.

Tangie is known for its energizing and creative high, making it ideal for daytime activities, social interactions, and artistic endeavors. Its effects are characterized by a surge of euphoria and mental clarity, which can help enhance focus and motivation. This strain's ability to promote a positive and energetic mindset makes it perfect for starting the day with a boost of creativity and enthusiasm.

About this strain

Tangie is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing California Orange and Skunk-1. This strain is a popular choice in Amsterdam and is spreading elsewhere. Tangie is a remake of sorts of the popular version of Tangerine Dream that was sought-after in the 1990s. The citrus heritage of Tangie is the most evident in its refreshing tangerine aroma. Tangie provides a euphoric yet relaxed effect.

About this brand

Brass Knuckles
Established in 2016, Brass Knuckles is a legacy brand in the cannabis industry, driven by a commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation and redefining empowerment in the cannabis space. Our commitment to innovation is reflected in every aspect of our products, from our curated terpene profiles to our advanced ceramic heating elements and proprietary glass tips.

We’re known for delivering authentic flavors and effects with each hit. But beyond the product, Brass Knuckles stands on pillars of empowerment, authenticity, innovation, and transparency. These pillars guide everything we do, from product development to customer interactions, ensuring that each encounter with our brand reflects our dedication to quality and integrity.

Knowledge is power – our goal is to empower individuals to embrace cannabis as a tool for self-discovery and personal growth, enhancing lives and experiences along the way. That’s why Brass Knuckles is teaming up with Lucid Green, the SPI (Smart Product Identifier) platform, to strengthen consumer trust, transparency, and safety within the cannabis industry.

Each Brass Knuckles product will feature a unique LucidID, empowering consumers to effortlessly verify their purchases, discover safe consumption practices, and access a wealth of product information—all with a quick smartphone scan. Subscribe to your YouTube page at Brassknucklesog to stay up to date on the benefits of Lucid ID!

No gimmicks, no BS – it’s time to Knuckle Up! Join us in our mission to redefine empowerment in the cannabis space. Brass Knuckles: Where empowerment meets authenticity, innovation, and transparency.

License(s)

  • NY, US: OCM-AUCP-22-000033
