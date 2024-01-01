About this product
Brass Knuckles Tongue Punch - Sativa All-In-One Rechargeable
"Tongue Punch" is a Sativa-dominant cannabis strain with a colorful name. Its flavor profile can be imagined based on its name and typical characteristics of sativa’s. Here's a description of its flavor:
1. Citrus Punch: Given the playful name "Tongue Punch," one can expect a burst of citrus flavors, reminiscent of tangy fruits like oranges, lemons, or grapefruits. This citrus punch provides a zesty and refreshing taste experience.
2. Tropical Fruits: Tongue Punch contains hints of exotic fruits like pineapple, mango, and passionfruit. These fruity notes add depth and complexity to its flavor profile.
3. Herbal and Spicy Undertones: This strain has herbal and spicy undertones, that contribute to the overall flavor of Tongue Punch. These earthy and peppery notes provide a subtle contrast to the bright fruitiness.
4. Sweetness: Tongue Punch has a natural sweetness to it, which balances out the tartness of the citrus and the earthiness of the herbs. This sweetness resembles the sugary taste of ripe fruits and floral honey.
5. Minty or Cooling Sensation: Tongue Punch has a unique cooling effect, adding a refreshing element to its flavor profile.
Overall, Tongue Punch's flavor profile is a vibrant combination of citrus punch, tropical fruits, herbal and spicy undertones, sweetness, and a hint of minty freshness.
About this brand
Brass Knuckles
Established in 2016, Brass Knuckles is a legacy brand in the cannabis industry, driven by a commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation and redefining empowerment in the cannabis space. Our commitment to innovation is reflected in every aspect of our products, from our curated terpene profiles to our advanced ceramic heating elements and proprietary glass tips.
We’re known for delivering authentic flavors and effects with each hit. But beyond the product, Brass Knuckles stands on pillars of empowerment, authenticity, innovation, and transparency. These pillars guide everything we do, from product development to customer interactions, ensuring that each encounter with our brand reflects our dedication to quality and integrity.
Knowledge is power – our goal is to empower individuals to embrace cannabis as a tool for self-discovery and personal growth, enhancing lives and experiences along the way. That’s why Brass Knuckles is teaming up with Lucid Green, the SPI (Smart Product Identifier) platform, to strengthen consumer trust, transparency, and safety within the cannabis industry.
Each Brass Knuckles product will feature a unique LucidID, empowering consumers to effortlessly verify their purchases, discover safe consumption practices, and access a wealth of product information—all with a quick smartphone scan. Subscribe to your YouTube page at Brassknucklesog to stay up to date on the benefits of Lucid ID!
No gimmicks, no BS – it’s time to Knuckle Up! Join us in our mission to redefine empowerment in the cannabis space. Brass Knuckles: Where empowerment meets authenticity, innovation, and transparency.
License(s)
- NY, US: OCM-AUCP-22-000033
