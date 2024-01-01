Brass Knuckles Watermelon Z 510 Cartridge

by Brass Knuckles
IndicaTHC 24%CBD —
About this product

Brass Knuckles Watermelon Z – Indica

Watermelon Z is an indica dominant hybrid cannabis strain known for its sweet and fruity flavor profile, reminiscent of ripe watermelon and rainbow fruit candy. Here's a detailed description of its flavor:

1. Sweetness: Watermelon Z offers a pronounced sweetness that resembles the juicy, sugary taste of ripe watermelon. This sweetness is often the most prominent flavor note, providing a satisfying and enjoyable experience.

2. Fruitiness: In addition to its watermelon flavor, Watermelon Z may also contain a variety of fruity undertones reminiscent of rainbow fruit candy. These fruity notes can include flavors such as berry, citrus, and tropical fruits, adding complexity and depth to the overall taste profile.

3. Tanginess: Some variations of Watermelon Z may exhibit a subtle tanginess, akin to the tartness of certain fruits like berries or citrus. This tangy quality adds a refreshing and lively element to the flavor profile, balancing out the sweetness.

4. Candy-Like: Watermelon Z may have a candy-like flavor reminiscent of rainbow fruit candy. This candy-like taste enhances the overall sensory experience, providing a nostalgic and enjoyable flavor profile.

5. Herbal Undertones: While less prominent than its sweet and fruity flavors, Watermelon Z may contain subtle herbal undertones. These earthy notes provide a grounding element to the strain's flavor, adding depth and complexity.

Overall, Watermelon Z offers a delightful and well-rounded flavor profile that combines sweetness, fruitiness, tanginess, candy-like notes, and hints of herbal undertones. Its delicious taste, coupled with its balanced hybrid effects, has made it a favorite among cannabis enthusiasts seeking a flavorful and uplifting experience.

About this strain

Watermelon Z, also known as under an infringing candy name is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by a cross of the hugely popular The Original Z and Watermelon. It offers a wonderful fruity aroma and flavor profile that is mouthwateringly scrumptious. Its high may set in quick, delivering a powerful, head-rushing euphoria. With its heavy effects, Watermelon Z is best reserved for the end of the day.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Brass Knuckles
Brass Knuckles
Established in 2016, Brass Knuckles is a legacy brand in the cannabis industry, driven by a commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation and redefining empowerment in the cannabis space. Our commitment to innovation is reflected in every aspect of our products, from our curated terpene profiles to our advanced ceramic heating elements and proprietary glass tips.

We’re known for delivering authentic flavors and effects with each hit. But beyond the product, Brass Knuckles stands on pillars of empowerment, authenticity, innovation, and transparency. These pillars guide everything we do, from product development to customer interactions, ensuring that each encounter with our brand reflects our dedication to quality and integrity.

Knowledge is power – our goal is to empower individuals to embrace cannabis as a tool for self-discovery and personal growth, enhancing lives and experiences along the way. That’s why Brass Knuckles is teaming up with Lucid Green, the SPI (Smart Product Identifier) platform, to strengthen consumer trust, transparency, and safety within the cannabis industry.

Each Brass Knuckles product will feature a unique LucidID, empowering consumers to effortlessly verify their purchases, discover safe consumption practices, and access a wealth of product information—all with a quick smartphone scan. Subscribe to your YouTube page at Brassknucklesog to stay up to date on the benefits of Lucid ID!

No gimmicks, no BS – it’s time to Knuckle Up! Join us in our mission to redefine empowerment in the cannabis space. Brass Knuckles: Where empowerment meets authenticity, innovation, and transparency.

