About this product
Brass Knuckles The Truth Live Liquid Diamonds All-In-One Rechargeable
Brass KnucklesVape pens
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this strain
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Negatives:Dry mouthDry eyesDizzy
- Feelings:RelaxedTalkativeEuphoric
- Helps with:PainAnxietyStress
- Terpenes:MyrceneCaryophylleneLimonene
The Truth effects are mostly energizing.
The Truth potency is higher THC than average.
The Truth by True Canna Genetics is a rare indica-dominant strain that crosses Triangle Kush with a SFV OG and a backcrossed Chemdawg hybrid. Its heavy painkilling properties are accented by an earthy, spicy aroma characteristic of Kush varieties. The Truth is a colorful high-yielding strain that flowers in 63 days indoors or in early October for outdoor gardens.
