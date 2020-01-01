BreedIT ltd. is an emerging Israeli provider of advanced agro-breeding information technologies, support and integration systems. Our goal is to assist plant breeders in the planning, management and analyzing of their breeding data and enable them to carry out research quickly and effectively. The system was developed by the world-leading vegetable breeding and research group based in Rehovot, Israel, at the R.H Smith Faculty of Agriculture, Food and Environment of the Hebrew University. iBreedIT® incorporates decades of accumulated knowledge and experience making it a one-of-a-kind, state of the art, breeding support system. BreedIT ltd. also provides support and consultancy for research groups and breeders, and platforms for seminars, and educational workshops thereby maintaining a close relationship with its customers, researchers and breeders. Our team identifies specific needs and suggests appropriate computerized and practical solutions to meet them. By policy decision, BreedIT does not employ Genetically Modified Organisms ( GMO) methods in its breeding activities. Our Mission BreedIT’s goal is to enable breeders to successfully research, test, develop and provide new breeds of healthy, high yielding seeds in the shortest time possible and attain a better return on investment on their research. The company achieves this goal with its leading Intelligent Decision Support System (IDSS) for breeders, providing worldwide agro-breeding information technologies, including support & integration systems.