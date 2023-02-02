Get a good night’s sleep without a groggy morning-after. Each Nighttime tablet contains a potent dose of 10 MG CBD, 5 MG THC and 5 MG CBN made from full-spectrum cannabis extract and soothing natural terpenes found in indica-dominant strains. Unflavored – swallow whole with water. Contains 10 tablets per pouch/pack.



10mg CBD + 5mg THC + 5mg CBN per tablet || 100mg CBD + 50mg THC + 50mg CBN per tin || 10 tablets per pouch/pack

