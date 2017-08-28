BREEZE Canna - Blackberry Kush - Indica Live Resin 1g PLUS Vape Device

by BREEZE Canna
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product

Dive into the rich and velvety experience of Blackberry Kush. This indica-dominant strain boasts deep, berry flavors with subtle earthy undertones, offering a soothing and relaxing journey perfect for unwinding after a long day.
Most Common Effect: Sleepy, Relaxed, Hungry
Primary Terpenes: Myrcene, Limonene, Beta Caryophyllene
Ingredients: 100% live resin concentrate
THC 70.13% CBD 0.32%

About this strain

Blackberry Kush, also known as "BBK" is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Afghani with Blackberry. Blackberry Kush produces relaxing effects, and is often recommended for pain management thanks to its strong body high. Blackberry Kush offers a hashy flavor profile with a jet fuel taste and aroma balanced out with sweet berries.

About this brand

BREEZE Canna
BREEZE Canna is the go-to for quality, convenience, and flavorful experiences. We’re all about making cannabis easy with our ready-to-use disposables, crafted to deliver consistent, high-quality experiences every time. With BREEZE Canna, every encounter with cannabis is designed to be enjoyable and straightforward, allowing you to savor the moment without any hassle. Elevate your cannabis journey with products that are as reliable as they are delightful.

License(s)

  • IL, US: 2108011018-IN
