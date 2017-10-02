BREEZE Canna - Grandaddy Purple - Indica Live Resin 1g PLUS Vape Device

by BREEZE Canna
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product

Experience the legendary allure of Grandaddy Purple. Known for its vibrant purple hues and sweet grape aroma, this classic indica strain delivers a calming and euphoric effect, making it a favorite for those seeking tranquility and relaxation.
Most Common Effect: Sleepy, Relaxed, Hungry
Primary Terpenes: Myrcene, Alpha Pinene, Beta Caryophyllene
Ingredients: 100% live resin concentrate
THC 70.92% CBD 0.15%

About this strain

Granddaddy Purple is an indica marijuana strain that goes by many different names, including "Grand Daddy Purp," "Granddaddy Purps," "GDP," and "Grandaddy Purple Kush." Popularized in 2003 by Ken Estes, Granddaddy Purple (or GDP) is a famous indica cross of Mendo Purps, Skunk, and Afghanistan. Other people claim it is Big Bud x Purple Urkle. Either way, this California staple inherits a complex grape and berry aroma from its Purps and Ghani heritage. GDP flowers bloom in shades of deep purple, a contrasting backdrop for its snow-like dusting of white crystal resin. Its potent effects are clearly detectable in both mind and body, delivering a fusion of cerebral euphoria and physical relaxation. While your thoughts may float in a dreamy buzz, your body is more likely to find itself fixed in one spot for the duration of GDP’s effects. Granddaddy Purple is typically pulled off the shelf for consumers looking to combat pain, stress, insomnia, appetite loss, and muscle spasms. GDP blesses growers with massive yields which are ready for harvest following a 60 day flowering time indoors.

About this brand

BREEZE Canna
BREEZE Canna is the go-to for quality, convenience, and flavorful experiences. We’re all about making cannabis easy with our ready-to-use disposables, crafted to deliver consistent, high-quality experiences every time. With BREEZE Canna, every encounter with cannabis is designed to be enjoyable and straightforward, allowing you to savor the moment without any hassle. Elevate your cannabis journey with products that are as reliable as they are delightful.

License(s)

  • IL, US: 2108011018-IN
