BREEZE Canna - Legend OG - Indica Live Resin 1g PLUS Vape Device

by BREEZE Canna
IndicaTHC 23%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
view similar products

About this product

Embrace the timeless power of Legend OG. With its potent earthy and piney aroma, this indica strain offers a deeply relaxing effect, ideal for easing stress and promoting restful sleep.
Most Common Effect: Sleepy, Relaxed, Hungry
Primary Terpenes: Myrcene, Limonene, Beta Caryophyllene
Ingredients: 100% live resin concentrate
THC 69.73% CBD 0.21%

About this strain

Legend OG is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing OG Kush with an unknown strain. This strain produces relaxing effects that elevate the mind while soothing aches and pains throughout the body. Legend OG's sleepy qualities make it an ideal strain to enjoy before bedtime. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain for treating symptoms related to insomnia and stress. Legend OG has a tart, floral aroma and a pungent flavor.

 

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand BREEZE Canna
BREEZE Canna
Shop products
BREEZE Canna is the go-to for quality, convenience, and flavorful experiences. We’re all about making cannabis easy with our ready-to-use disposables, crafted to deliver consistent, high-quality experiences every time. With BREEZE Canna, every encounter with cannabis is designed to be enjoyable and straightforward, allowing you to savor the moment without any hassle. Elevate your cannabis journey with products that are as reliable as they are delightful.

License(s)

  • IL, US: 2108011018-IN
Notice a problem?Report this item