BREEZE Canna - Space RTZ - Hybrid Live Resin 1g PLUS Vape Device

by BREEZE Canna
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
view similar products

About this product

Blast off into a cosmic adventure with Space RTZ. This hybrid strain delivers a delightful mix of sweet, fruity flavors and a hint of creaminess, creating an uplifting and euphoric high that’s out of this world.
Most Common Effect: Sleepy, Relaxed, Uplifted
Primary Terpene: Beta Caryophyllene, Humulene, Limonene
Ingredients: 100% live resin concentrate
THC 69.54% CBD 0.30%

About this strain

Space Runtz is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Runtz and Candy Rain. Space Runtz is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for moderate and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Space Runtz effects include sleepy, uplifted, and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients often choose Space Runtz when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and insomnia. Bred by Tiki Madman, Space Runtz features flavors like violet, earthy, and pear. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Space Runtz typically ranges from $60–$75. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Space Runtz, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand BREEZE Canna
BREEZE Canna
Shop products
BREEZE Canna is the go-to for quality, convenience, and flavorful experiences. We’re all about making cannabis easy with our ready-to-use disposables, crafted to deliver consistent, high-quality experiences every time. With BREEZE Canna, every encounter with cannabis is designed to be enjoyable and straightforward, allowing you to savor the moment without any hassle. Elevate your cannabis journey with products that are as reliable as they are delightful.

License(s)

  • IL, US: 2108011018-IN
Notice a problem?Report this item