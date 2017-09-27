BREEZE Canna - Strawberry Cough - Sativa Live Resin 1g PLUS Vape Device

by BREEZE Canna
SativaTHC 19%CBD —
About this product

Savor the sweet and tangy essence of Strawberry Cough. Known for its unmistakable strawberry aroma, this sativa strain offers an uplifting and energetic high, perfect for sparking creativity and conversation.
Most Common Effect: Uplifted, Energetic, Happy
Primary Terpenes: Beta Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Limonene
Ingredients: 100% live resin concentrate
THC 75.20% CBD 0.39%

About this strain

Known for its sweet smell of fresh strawberries and an expanding sensation that can make even the most seasoned consumer cough, Strawberry Cough is a potent sativa marijuana strain with mysterious genetic origins. However, Strawberry Cough is thought to be a cross of Haze and Strawberry Fields. The skunky, berry flavors will capture your senses while the cerebral, uplifting effects provide an aura of euphoria that is sure to leave a smile on your face. Strawberry Cough is a great solution in times of elevated stress. 

About this brand

BREEZE Canna
BREEZE Canna is the go-to for quality, convenience, and flavorful experiences. We’re all about making cannabis easy with our ready-to-use disposables, crafted to deliver consistent, high-quality experiences every time. With BREEZE Canna, every encounter with cannabis is designed to be enjoyable and straightforward, allowing you to savor the moment without any hassle. Elevate your cannabis journey with products that are as reliable as they are delightful.

License(s)

  • IL, US: 2108011018-IN
