BREEZE Canna - Tangerine Dream - Sativa Live Resin 1g PLUS Vape Device

by BREEZE Canna
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product

Indulge in the vibrant citrus delight of Tangerine Dream. This hybrid strain offers a harmonious blend of sweet tangerine flavors and a relaxing yet uplifting effect, making it an ideal choice for any time of day.
Most Common Effect: Uplifted, Happy, Focused
Primary Terpenes: Limonene, Beta Caryophyllene, Myrcene
Ingredients: 100% live resin concentrate
THC 71.63% CBD 0.23%

About this strain

Tangerine Dream is a sativa-leaning strain with effects that may reduce pain and increase energy. Tangerine Dream (from the illustrious Barney’s Farm) is a cross of G13, Afghani, and Neville's A5 Haze. Consuming too much Tangerine Dream may leave you stuck in the couch, as this strain was crafted to meet the demands of medical patients. Uplifting and euphoric, it provides consumers with mental clarity while deeply relaxing muscles. Tangerine Dream typically flowers in 8 to 10 weeks and features a citrusy aroma.

About this brand

Logo for the brand BREEZE Canna
BREEZE Canna
BREEZE Canna is the go-to for quality, convenience, and flavorful experiences. We’re all about making cannabis easy with our ready-to-use disposables, crafted to deliver consistent, high-quality experiences every time. With BREEZE Canna, every encounter with cannabis is designed to be enjoyable and straightforward, allowing you to savor the moment without any hassle. Elevate your cannabis journey with products that are as reliable as they are delightful.

License(s)

  • IL, US: 2108011018-IN
