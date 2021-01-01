About this product

Sativa-dominant with a slow burn and great flavor. Each pack contains THREE 0.5gram pre-rolled joints, made to order and hand-rolled for the highest quality! Our Premium Pre-rolls are 100% organic, right down to the papers they are rolled in. We take great pride in both the quality of our flower and the health of our planet. Through the use of regenerative farming methods, we are not only producing clean and healthy cannabis for our customers but we are also regenerating and healing the land around us. Thats what we call "getting two birds stoned at once!"