Celebrate your birthday or just a Tuesday! Bite into these soft, delicious treats and savor the sweet vanilla flavor of a home-made birthday cake, sprinkles and all… but now infused with the goodness of cannabis.



Made with rich, decadent Royal Dutch cocoa and full spectrum cannabis, Bubby’s Hot Cocoa is the perfect sweet treat with only 110 calories per serving. Mix with your choice of water, milk, coffee, or expresso for a warm, comforting, cup of chocolatey goodness. Stay warm and toasty all winter long!

