Bud & Breakfast

Bud And Breakfast offers instant access to safe and legal cannabis friendly accommodations worldwide. Guests get choice and convenience, and Owners get exposure of their properties to premium travelers.Bud And Breakfast provides an accessible network of accommodations that meet high standards for quality, reliability, and satisfaction for travelers who also enjoy the benefits of the wonderful healing plant, marijuana. We’ve spent the last 25 years between Hawaii, New Zealand, and Napa Valley in California. Our love of travel prompted us to create Taste of Travel, Inc. which provided travel amenities such as wine tastings, sustainable agriculture education and tours, farm to table experiences, vacation home rentals, and local tour packages. Since then we’ve relocated to Boulder, Colorado. This beautiful state and recent legislation to legalize has inspired us to create this new business venture: the pleasure of 420 travel with the joy of the kush. Please feel free to contact us with any questions, requests or suggestions at info@budandbreakfast.com. We wish you well on your travels and success with marketing your accommodation.