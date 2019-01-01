Bud Barber

View the Cannabinoid Makeup for Your Cannabis Edible In an effort to better educate our customers we have created this page so you can identify the butter used in your treat and see the cannabinoid breakdown for that batch of butter in 2 easy steps. 1) Identify the butter used in your treat: To do this check the lot number for your treat. It will either be in the white Lot Number box on the label or embossed in the final seal of the package. It will be 2 alpha characters, a dash or period and then 3 alpha characters. Our 1st batch was AA-AAA. The 1st 2 alpha characters indicate the batch of butter used. In this case “AA” 2) Look up that batch of butter from the links below to see the cannabinoid breakdown and associated pie chart to visually see breakdown as provided by CW Analytical Laboratories. Our partner in providing safe cannabis edibles.In a collective effort to bring safe medicine from the plant to the patient we have teamed up with patient -farmers so that we can ensure the quality and safety of the trim used to create our cannabis infused edibles. It allows us to understand the nutrients used and pest control methods employed ensuring that only OMRI approved products and methods are used to produce the trim we infuse into our products.