BUD BROS - BUD BROS BADDER STRAWBERRY N CREAM 1G

by Bud Bros
HybridTHC 23%CBD —
About this product

Our award-winning Bud Bros “Badder” extract is all processed in-house, using premium sourced trim, to give a perfect blend of consistency and terpene profile. Badder is the most popular concentrate form on the market and our proprietary processing method provides a very workable concentrate that can be used out of practically any smoking device. Experience the difference!

About this strain

Coming from Exotic Genetix, Strawberries and Cream crosses a Strawberry Jelly mother with a Cookies and Cream F2 male. A balanced hybrid, this strain produces strawberry flavors that will leave you asking for more. Thanks to the Cookies & Cream genetics, lime green buds are dense and resinous with hints of purple. 

About this brand

Bud Bros
Welcome to Bud Bros, where the passion for cannabis meets the determination of the underdogs. Founded in 2019 by Arizona locals Nick and Cody, who, like many, harbored dreams of entering the cannabis industry but faced the challenge of breaking into a guarded realm dominated by deep pockets.

Fueled by the desire to overcome financial constraints, Nick and Cody embraced the “boots on the ground” approach. No million-dollar budgets, just a relentless work ethic and a commitment to crafting the absolute best products without ever cutting corners. Enter Jay, joining the journey a few months later, further solidifying the Bud Bros team.

Born and raised in Arizona, we know the heartbeat of the community, and we’ve remained true to our hometown roots. Starting with limited resources, we focused on creating products that reflected the authenticity of the community —products we would proudly use and recommend to our own families.

At Bud Bros, we defy the big business stereotypes. We reject the notion that “it’s just business.” For us, it’s personal. It’s about genuine love for what we do and a deep pride in our roots. We’re not just a business; we’re a vision brought to life by underdogs with a relentless commitment to producing amazing products while staying true to ourselves.

Join us on this journey, where every product is a testament to hard work, passion, and an unwavering commitment to staying real. At Bud Bros, we’re not just crafting cannabis products; we’re crafting a legacy—one that started with underdogs and continues with a vision for authenticity and excellence.

License(s)

  • AZ, US: 00000042ESJB38310180
  • AZ, US: 00000090DCYT00194857
