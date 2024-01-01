About this product
BUD BROS - BUD BROS CONNECT F BANANA CREAM 1G
by Bud Bros
About this strain
Banana Cream OG, also known as "Banana Cream," is a hybrid marijuana strain grown by Vagrant Hill Farms of Forest Grove, Oregon. This strain is a hybrid cross of Blue Dream, Banana OG, and Ocean Beach OG. It emits strong notes of orange and spearmint, and expresses tight lime green buds. Not much more is known about this strain other than its heavy, OG-forward effects that lay into the body and gain weight with continued consumption.
About this brand
Bud Bros
License(s)
- AZ, US: 00000042ESJB38310180
- AZ, US: 00000090DCYT00194857
