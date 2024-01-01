About this product
Our Bud Bros CONNECT All-In-One devices give you the ability to become your own botanist! As you start to discover the different strain and terpene profiles that work best for you, the CONNECT All-In-One devices offer a way for you to mix and match your favorite strains. Using our technology, you have a standalone 1g distillate vape device that when needed, has a magnetic side that can be used to attach a second unit. The mouthpieces become flush, and you can hit a dual chamber vape on the go! Our “Fuzion” Line is our proprietary, Botanically-derived terpene strains that offer more of a “sweeter” note for some of our most popular strains. Mix and Match your favorite strains to find your Go-To combo!
Cereal Milk (Hybrid 50/50)
Flavors:
Creamy / Citrus / Berry
Effects:
Happy / Relaxed / Calming
Prominent Terpenes:
Beta Caryophyllene / Limonene / Myrcene
Our Bud Bros CONNECT All-In-One devices give you the ability to become your own botanist! As you start to discover the different strain and terpene profiles that work best for you, the CONNECT All-In-One devices offer a way for you to mix and match your favorite strains. Using our technology, you have a standalone 1g distillate vape device that when needed, has a magnetic side that can be used to attach a second unit. The mouthpieces become flush, and you can hit a dual chamber vape on the go! Our “Fuzion” Line is our proprietary, Botanically-derived terpene strains that offer more of a “sweeter” note for some of our most popular strains. Mix and Match your favorite strains to find your Go-To combo!
About this brand
Bud Bros
Welcome to Bud Bros, where the passion for cannabis meets the determination of the underdogs. Founded in 2019 by Arizona locals Nick and Cody, who, like many, harbored dreams of entering the cannabis industry but faced the challenge of breaking into a guarded realm dominated by deep pockets.
Fueled by the desire to overcome financial constraints, Nick and Cody embraced the “boots on the ground” approach. No million-dollar budgets, just a relentless work ethic and a commitment to crafting the absolute best products without ever cutting corners. Enter Jay, joining the journey a few months later, further solidifying the Bud Bros team.
Born and raised in Arizona, we know the heartbeat of the community, and we’ve remained true to our hometown roots. Starting with limited resources, we focused on creating products that reflected the authenticity of the community —products we would proudly use and recommend to our own families.
At Bud Bros, we defy the big business stereotypes. We reject the notion that “it’s just business.” For us, it’s personal. It’s about genuine love for what we do and a deep pride in our roots. We’re not just a business; we’re a vision brought to life by underdogs with a relentless commitment to producing amazing products while staying true to ourselves.
Join us on this journey, where every product is a testament to hard work, passion, and an unwavering commitment to staying real. At Bud Bros, we’re not just crafting cannabis products; we’re crafting a legacy—one that started with underdogs and continues with a vision for authenticity and excellence.
License(s)
- AZ, US: 00000042ESJB38310180
- AZ, US: 00000090DCYT00194857
