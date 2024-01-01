About this product
If you haven’t tried a ThaiGars Thai Stick yet, what are you even doing? ThaiGars is the closest infused pre-roll on the market to give you the old school feeling of smoking an authentic Thai Stick, with the new and innovative way that cannabis is brought to the market today. Using our perfected mixing methods, we combine 2 grams of premium nug flower (no shake of trim) with 0.5 grams of pure THCA “Diamonds” to maximize THC potency. We then use our proprietary rolling methods to form a mold around a stick and cure. Lastly, each ThaiGar is hand rolled, placed in a glass tube and dipped in wax to seal in the freshness. Usual ThaiGars smoking experience can vary between 20-45 minutes per session, giving you the most “Smoke”-for-your-buck!
Instructions:
Break wax seal and open tube
Remove hemp-wick from outside of unit and stick from inside of unit
Light entire flower side of ThaiGar using torch or flameless lighter
Inhale through the glass mouthpiece until desired effect achieved
If not all of product is used, snuff out burning end by lightly brushing of embers. Place used product back into glass tube and place cork back on tube.
Store in a cool, dry place until another smoking session is desired
Instructions:
Break wax seal and open tube
Remove hemp-wick from outside of unit and stick from inside of unit
Light entire flower side of ThaiGar using torch or flameless lighter
Inhale through the glass mouthpiece until desired effect achieved
If not all of product is used, snuff out burning end by lightly brushing of embers. Place used product back into glass tube and place cork back on tube.
Store in a cool, dry place until another smoking session is desired
BUD BROS - BUD BROS THAIGARS SOUR HAZE X STRAWBERRIES N CREAM 2.5G
by Bud Bros
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
view similar products
Currently unavailableWe couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
About this product
If you haven’t tried a ThaiGars Thai Stick yet, what are you even doing? ThaiGars is the closest infused pre-roll on the market to give you the old school feeling of smoking an authentic Thai Stick, with the new and innovative way that cannabis is brought to the market today. Using our perfected mixing methods, we combine 2 grams of premium nug flower (no shake of trim) with 0.5 grams of pure THCA “Diamonds” to maximize THC potency. We then use our proprietary rolling methods to form a mold around a stick and cure. Lastly, each ThaiGar is hand rolled, placed in a glass tube and dipped in wax to seal in the freshness. Usual ThaiGars smoking experience can vary between 20-45 minutes per session, giving you the most “Smoke”-for-your-buck!
Instructions:
Break wax seal and open tube
Remove hemp-wick from outside of unit and stick from inside of unit
Light entire flower side of ThaiGar using torch or flameless lighter
Inhale through the glass mouthpiece until desired effect achieved
If not all of product is used, snuff out burning end by lightly brushing of embers. Place used product back into glass tube and place cork back on tube.
Store in a cool, dry place until another smoking session is desired
Instructions:
Break wax seal and open tube
Remove hemp-wick from outside of unit and stick from inside of unit
Light entire flower side of ThaiGar using torch or flameless lighter
Inhale through the glass mouthpiece until desired effect achieved
If not all of product is used, snuff out burning end by lightly brushing of embers. Place used product back into glass tube and place cork back on tube.
Store in a cool, dry place until another smoking session is desired
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Bud Bros
Welcome to Bud Bros, where the passion for cannabis meets the determination of the underdogs. Founded in 2019 by Arizona locals Nick and Cody, who, like many, harbored dreams of entering the cannabis industry but faced the challenge of breaking into a guarded realm dominated by deep pockets.
Fueled by the desire to overcome financial constraints, Nick and Cody embraced the “boots on the ground” approach. No million-dollar budgets, just a relentless work ethic and a commitment to crafting the absolute best products without ever cutting corners. Enter Jay, joining the journey a few months later, further solidifying the Bud Bros team.
Born and raised in Arizona, we know the heartbeat of the community, and we’ve remained true to our hometown roots. Starting with limited resources, we focused on creating products that reflected the authenticity of the community —products we would proudly use and recommend to our own families.
At Bud Bros, we defy the big business stereotypes. We reject the notion that “it’s just business.” For us, it’s personal. It’s about genuine love for what we do and a deep pride in our roots. We’re not just a business; we’re a vision brought to life by underdogs with a relentless commitment to producing amazing products while staying true to ourselves.
Join us on this journey, where every product is a testament to hard work, passion, and an unwavering commitment to staying real. At Bud Bros, we’re not just crafting cannabis products; we’re crafting a legacy—one that started with underdogs and continues with a vision for authenticity and excellence.
Fueled by the desire to overcome financial constraints, Nick and Cody embraced the “boots on the ground” approach. No million-dollar budgets, just a relentless work ethic and a commitment to crafting the absolute best products without ever cutting corners. Enter Jay, joining the journey a few months later, further solidifying the Bud Bros team.
Born and raised in Arizona, we know the heartbeat of the community, and we’ve remained true to our hometown roots. Starting with limited resources, we focused on creating products that reflected the authenticity of the community —products we would proudly use and recommend to our own families.
At Bud Bros, we defy the big business stereotypes. We reject the notion that “it’s just business.” For us, it’s personal. It’s about genuine love for what we do and a deep pride in our roots. We’re not just a business; we’re a vision brought to life by underdogs with a relentless commitment to producing amazing products while staying true to ourselves.
Join us on this journey, where every product is a testament to hard work, passion, and an unwavering commitment to staying real. At Bud Bros, we’re not just crafting cannabis products; we’re crafting a legacy—one that started with underdogs and continues with a vision for authenticity and excellence.
License(s)
- AZ, US: 00000042ESJB38310180
- AZ, US: 00000090DCYT00194857
Notice a problem?Report this item