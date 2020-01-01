 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. BudaPets
BudaPets Cover Photo

BudaPets

Pet Hemp Goods

About BudaPets

Was founded to provide truly healthy products for our pet companions that will always be made with honesty and integrity. Here at BudaPets, we understand how much you love and care for your pets. Like you, we share an undying devotion to making pets’ lives more enjoyable and long-lasting. Because the longer we can enrich our pets’ lives, the longer they will enrich ours. In BudaPets we take pride in our product all of our products are sourced from a controlled, regulated industrial hemp supply that is consistently tested for the presence of microbes, pesticides, solvents, heavy metals, and chemical fertilizers.

Pet treats

more products

Available in

United States