1:1 Jam Session Live Resin Dabs 1g

by Buddies Brand
THC 17%CBD
Diamonds and Sauce, Live Resin Dabs. Glass or Ceramic Puck with CR Lid. Hand-selected strains, fresh frozen cannabis, enables us to lock in the raw expression of the cultivar and maximize the terpene and cannabinoid profile of the plant. Preserved and processed at sub zero allows the strain to express itself in a variety of consistencies, from terpene-rich sauce to cannabinoid-rich diamonds.

Jam Session

Jam Session effects

1 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
100% of people report feeling happy
Depression
100% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
100% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
100% of people say it helps with anxiety
Buddies Brand
All things Cannabis. Extracts, Vape Carts, Flower and more!