Ancient OG from Bodhi Seeds is a mostly indica strain descended from an Iranian landrace and Snow Lotus. Its thickly resinous buds exude aromatic notes of earthy pine and sweet citrus that are fully realized in Ancient OG’s taste. This high-yielding indica is best suited for sea of green gardens and has a 70 day flowering time. Outdoor cultivators should prepare for harvest in the month of October.
Ancient OG effects
Relaxed
84% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
71% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
56% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
36% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
32% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
Buddies Brand
All things Cannabis. Extracts, Vape Carts, Flower and more!