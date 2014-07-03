About this product
About this strain
Berry Bomb is a cross of Blueberry and Bomb #1 with powerful sedative effects. Sweet blueberry and earthy pine flavors launch you into Berry Bomb’s potent full-body effects, which can ease you into a restful night or an afternoon nap. Berry Bomb sometimes expresses itself in cool hues of blue in lower temperatures, and it grows tall in outdoor gardens. Berry Bomb thrives in screen of green (SCROG) setups, and indoor plants finish flowering in 8 weeks.
Berry Bomb effects
Relaxed
81% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
67% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
46% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
32% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
13% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
46% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
27% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Buddies Brand
All things Cannabis. Extracts, Vape Carts, Flower and more!