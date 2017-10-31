Buddies Brand
Black Diamond Cartridge 1g
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Buddies Distilled Cannabis Oil with Cannabis Derived Terpenes. 510 Vape Cartridge. Strain-specific terpenes extracted in-house and folded into highly clarified, potency-packed cannabis oil distillate. Buddies' patented process allows us to reintroduce 100% cannabis-derived terpenes so that your vape tastes and represents the same profiles as the flower it came from.
Black Diamond effects
Reported by real people like you
299 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
40% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
23% of people say it helps with pain
