About this strain
Bred by Jordan of the Islands in Canada, Blue Afghani is an indica-dominant strain that combines genetics from Blueberry and Afghani. Its stout plants produce dense, resinous buds that fill your nose with a sweet and spicy berry aroma. Next come the powerful full-body effects that keep you anchored in relaxation while pain, anxiety, and stress float away.
Blue Afghani effects
Reported by real people like you
38 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
73% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
31% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Insomnia
23% of people say it helps with insomnia
