Blue Buddha is an indica-dominant strain with heavy body effects. Created by crossing Oregon Blueberry and Buddha’s Sister, this strain’s bouquet is thick with pepper and fruity terpenes. The flavor is delicate with notes of tea and sweet berries, leaving herbaceous sweetness on the palate. Blue Buddha’s effects are initially uplifting and cerebral, but quickly creep onto the body, weighing the consumer to the couch and stoning the mind. This strain caters to consumers seeking to curb ADD, ADHD, and chronic stress, allowing the consumer to forget their problems and mellow out.