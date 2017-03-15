This sativa-dominant hybrid takes after its iconic parents, 50/50 hybrid Blue Dream and classic sativa Green Crack. Blue Crack reflects a balanced blend of its parents, with an energetic head rush from the Green that is mellowed out and mentally expansive thanks to the Blue, proposing an apt rename of ‘Turquoise’. Although dense by appearance, this flower yields soft, airy buds and a sweet, smooth aroma with blueberry undertones. As a high-energy strain with moderate to long-lasting effects, Blue Crack is a popular choice for daytime medicating.