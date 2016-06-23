Blue Magoo, not to be confused with its look-alike Blue Goo, is a clone-only cross of DJ Short Blueberry and Major League Bud (also known as William’s Wonder F2). A fusion of berry, fruit, and other floral notes makes up the aroma and taste of Blue Magoo, resulting in a palate as colorful as its pastel purple and green buds. Blue Magoo is a favorite among patients as it combats a variety of symptoms including pain, nausea, insomnia, anxiety, and appetite loss.