About this product
Buddies Live Distillate. 510 Vape Cartridge. Live resin + distillate. Buddies award-winning, potency packed distilled cannabis oil folded into a terpene-rich, full-spectrum live resin. As always, this 100% cannabis extract from Buddies brings you high potency + strain-specific flavor on the go.
About this strain
Sour Chem
Sour Chem, also known as "Chemdog Sour Diesel," "Chemdawg Diesel," and "Chem Sour," is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain from Reservoir Seeds that combines champion genetics from Chemdog D and Sour Diesel. With a sharp sour bite, Chemdog Sour Diesel has a funky fuel and earthy pine aroma that stuns the senses. Its buzzing euphoria leaves you feeling elevated and uplifted, but anxiety-prone individuals should tread carefully with this high-flying sativa.
Sour Chem effects
Reported by real people like you
70 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
71% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
67% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
48% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
17% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
About this brand
Buddies Brand
All things Cannabis. Extracts, Vape Carts, Flower and more!