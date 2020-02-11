About this strain
Chocolate Hashberry is an aromatic strain with quality effects and beautiful foliage. With a smell indicative of its name, Chocolate Hashberry reeks of chocolate, hashy spice, and sweet berries. This delicious scent comes from combining two fantastic Kush cuts, Chocolate Kush and Blackberry Kush. On top of its excellent flavor and aroma, Chocolate Hashberry’s Kush lineage offers a delightful mid-level sedation and a relaxed mental state that helps curb anxiety and minor pain while enhancing mood and focus.
Chocolate Hashberry effects
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
49% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
8% of people report feeling paranoid
Pain
31% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
29% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Buddies Brand
All things Cannabis. Extracts, Vape Carts, Flower and more!