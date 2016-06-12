Buddies Brand
Cindy 99 Liquid Diamonds Cartridge 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
Cindy 99 | Liquid Diamonds Cartridge | Indica Dominant Hybrid | Princess x Cindy 88 | 1g | Sometime in the 1990's it's rumored that the founder of Brothers Grimm Seeds, Mr. Soul, found a few seeds in a bud he purchased at a coffee shop in Amsterdam. The cultivars the seeds produced had a noticeably more psychedelic effect, Soul dubbed it Princess. From there his Princess strain was bred with Shiva Skunk in a backcrossing technique known as cubing, resulting in Cindy 88. Cindy 88 was then crossed again with the original princess, resulting in the Cindy 99 strain. This cultivar's flavor is described as skunky earth with a note of citrus. This strain produces energizing and uplifting effects. Many users note a creativity increase when you use this strain.
Cinderella 99 effects
Reported by real people like you
826 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
52% of people report feeling euphoric
Energetic
48% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
8% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
