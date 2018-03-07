Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Buddies Brand

Buddies Brand

Confidential Cookies Live Distillate Cartridge 1g

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 23%CBD

About this product

Buddies Live Distillate. 510 Vape Cartridge. Live resin + distillate. Buddies award-winning, potency packed distilled cannabis oil folded into a terpene-rich, full-spectrum live resin. As always, this 100% cannabis extract from Buddies brings you high potency + strain-specific flavor on the go.

Confidential Cookies effects

Reported by real people like you
4 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
75% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
75% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
50% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
25% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
75% of people say it helps with anxiety
Insomnia
50% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
50% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!