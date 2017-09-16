About this product
INDICA | THC 31.3% | CBD 48.7% | TC 89.9% | TERPS 3.496%
About this strain
CBD Critical Mass by Dinafem Seeds is a breeding collaboration in search of truly medicinal properties. According to Dinafem, this strain came out of a genetic mashup between the in-house Critical Mass and an undisclosed strain from CBD Crew. This high-CBD cross is known to yield an abundant harvest, but plan on supporting the plant’s vigorous growth before flowering. Dinafem recommends utilizing this strain for anorexia, insomnia, muscle pain, and depression.
CBD Critical Mass effects
Reported by real people like you
54 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
88% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
38% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
48% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
46% of people say it helps with pain
Inflammation
37% of people say it helps with inflammation
THC Strength
6% | medium-low
CBD Strength
9% | medium-low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Buddies Brand
All things Cannabis. Extracts, Vape Carts, Flower and more!