Buddies Brand
Death Star Cartridge 1g
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
Buddies Distilled Cannabis Oil with Cannabis Derived Terpenes. 510 Vape Cartridge. Strain-specific terpenes extracted in-house and folded into highly clarified, potency-packed cannabis oil distillate. Buddies' patented process allows us to reintroduce 100% cannabis-derived terpenes so that your vape tastes and represents the same profiles as the flower it came from.
Death Star effects
Reported by real people like you
983 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
67% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
54% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
41% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
34% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
