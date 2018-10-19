Loading…
Do-Si-Dos Liquid Diamonds Pax Pod 0.5g

by Buddies Brand
IndicaTHC 20%CBD
About this strain

Do-Si-Dos

Do-Si-Dos, also known as "Dosi," is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain with qualities similar to its parent, OGKB, a GSC-phenotype. With glittering trichomes, bright pistils, and lime green and lavender leaves, this strain is a feast for eyes. Its aroma is pungent, sweet, and earthy with slight floral funkiness. These classic OG aromas blend nicely with medical-grade body effects that lean toward the sedative side with the addition of Face Off OG genetics. Enjoy a stoney, in-your-face buzz off the start that melts down over the body, prettifying the consumer with relaxation that emanates outward. 

Do-Si-Dos effects

660 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
87% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
53% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
45% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
23% of people say it helps with pain
About this brand

Buddies Brand
All things Cannabis. Extracts, Vape Carts, Flower and more!