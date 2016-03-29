Buddies Brand
Dogwalker OG Crumble 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
About this product
Crumble Dabs. Glass Puck with CR Lid. Buddies crumble is made from cured material, which always provides a unique expression of nug run extracts. Textures range from whipped up badder to honeycomb crumble, making for an easy topper to your joint or bowl.
Dogwalker OG effects
Reported by real people like you
217 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
57% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
26% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
24% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
