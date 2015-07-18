Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Double Dutch Live Resin Cartridge 1g

by Buddies Brand
HybridTHC 18%CBD
Strain rating:

Double Dutch effects

Reported by real people like you
11 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
54% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
54% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
54% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
36% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
54% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
36% of people say it helps with depression
Insomnia
27% of people say it helps with insomnia
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Buddies Brand
Buddies Brand
Shop products
All things Cannabis. Extracts, Vape Carts, Flower and more!